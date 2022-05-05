Wheaton Precious Metals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.01, revenue of $307.24M in-line
May 05, 2022 5:10 PM ETWheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wheaton Precious Metals press release (NYSE:WPM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $307.24M (-5.2% Y/Y) in-line.
- The company estimated attributable production in 2022 is forecast to be 350,000 to 380,000 ounces of gold, 23.0 to 25.0 million ounces of silver, and 44,000 to 48,000 GEOs2 of other metals, resulting in production of approximately 700,000 to 760,000 GEOs2, unchanged from previous guidance. For the five-year period ending in 2026, the Company estimates that average production will amount to 850,000 GEOs2, while for the ten-year period ending in 2031, the Company estimates that average annual production will amount to 910,000 GEOs2, also unchanged from previous guidance.