Teledyne Technologies unit bags $500.2M US Army contract for FWS-I program

  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) unit Teledyne FLIR Defense said Thursday it won a 5-year, firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract worth up to $500.2M.
  • The contract is to supply advanced thermal imaging systems for the U.S. Army's Family of Weapons Sights-Individual (FWS-I) program.
  • TDY's unit will produce the FWS-I at its facilities in Billerica, Massachusetts and Goleta, California.
  • Maztech Industries will serve as subcontractor and system design lead.
  • The award was made through U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.
  • FWS-I is a lightweight, battery-operated thermal imaging system for reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition mounted on individual weapons.
