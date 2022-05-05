Teledyne Technologies unit bags $500.2M US Army contract for FWS-I program
May 05, 2022 5:12 PM ETTeledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) unit Teledyne FLIR Defense said Thursday it won a 5-year, firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract worth up to $500.2M.
- The contract is to supply advanced thermal imaging systems for the U.S. Army's Family of Weapons Sights-Individual (FWS-I) program.
- TDY's unit will produce the FWS-I at its facilities in Billerica, Massachusetts and Goleta, California.
- Maztech Industries will serve as subcontractor and system design lead.
- The award was made through U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.
- FWS-I is a lightweight, battery-operated thermal imaging system for reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition mounted on individual weapons.