WW International (NASDAQ:WW) shares jumped over 4% in extended hours on Thursday after posting a mixed quarterly print.

For the first quarter, the company reported a lighter than expected loss and exceeded its expectations for EPS growth under its still-progressing turnaround plan.

“We delivered EPS ahead of our guidance range for Q1, primarily due to lower marketing spend in our international markets, strong gross margin, and cost management,” CFO Amy O’Keefe explained. “We have taken significant and decisive action to reset the cost structure, while shifting the organization’s focus to executing on a narrowed set of priorities.”

She added that despite the adverse market environment, she believes 2022 will serve as a turning point for the company as it shifts its trajectory. O’Keefe and newly-minted CEO Sima Sistani are leading the restructuring plan that remains underway and consists of organizational changes aimed at cost cutting and “rationalization” of real estate holdings. The plan is expected to save $16 to 20 million for the company in the 2022 fiscal year.

Shares gained over 4% in after-hours trading, taking back some ground from an over 7% loss in Thursday’s regular session.

However, on the less optimistic end, revenue came up just short of estimates by marking an 8.4% decline from 2021. The drop in revenue added to a loss of over 8% of subscribers from the prior year period.

Read more on why Jefferies is confident in the stock.