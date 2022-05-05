Relmada Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$1.40 misses by $0.13

May 05, 2022 5:15 PM ETRelmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Relmada Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:RLMD): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.40 misses by $0.13.
  • As of Mar. 31, 2022, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $220.6M, compared to cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of ~$211.9M at December 31, 2021.
  • "We intend to generate REL-1017 clinical data readouts for the ongoing Reliance Phase 3 program beginning mid-year. We anticipate completing the enrollment of Reliance III, the ongoing monotherapy registrational Phase 3 trial and present the top-line results by mid-year 2022, followed by top-line results from Reliance I and Reliance II, the adjunctive MDD studies, throughout the second half of the year," CEO Sergio Traversa commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.