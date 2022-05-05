Relmada Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$1.40 misses by $0.13
May 05, 2022 5:15 PM ETRelmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Relmada Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:RLMD): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.40 misses by $0.13.
- As of Mar. 31, 2022, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $220.6M, compared to cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of ~$211.9M at December 31, 2021.
- "We intend to generate REL-1017 clinical data readouts for the ongoing Reliance Phase 3 program beginning mid-year. We anticipate completing the enrollment of Reliance III, the ongoing monotherapy registrational Phase 3 trial and present the top-line results by mid-year 2022, followed by top-line results from Reliance I and Reliance II, the adjunctive MDD studies, throughout the second half of the year," CEO Sergio Traversa commented.