Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares slid 3% in Thursday extended trading after the lidar technology company firm reported Q1 results that fell short of Wall Street estimates and issued a downside guidance for Q2.

The company generated adj. earnings of -$0.22 on revenue of $6.18M that was down -65.1% Y/Y.

Q1 also marked the commencement of accounting for the warrants associated with the Amazon agreement that was announced in Feb'22. The top line figure, thus, includes $5.3M impact of the Amazon warrant.

Total product revenue was $4.4M, down 67.8% from Q421 mainly due to the warrant impact and supply chain constraints, which were partially mitigated by price increases. License and services revenue, meanwhile, dropped 53.8% sequentially to $1.8M.

Supply chain constraints also weighed on billings, which fell from $13.7M in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $11.5M.

The company ended the quarter with $256.4M in cash and short-term investments.

Guidance: Reflecting continued demand and ongoing supply chain challenges for Q2, billings are expected to range between $12M to $14M and revenues are seen at $9.5M to $12M, offset by $2M to $2.5M in non-cash contra revenue related to the Amazon warrant. The consensus revenue estimate for Q2 is $13.56M.