Velodyne Lidar stock dips on Q1 earnings miss, downside Q2 outlook

May 05, 2022 5:15 PM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2016

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares slid 3% in Thursday extended trading after the lidar technology company firm reported Q1 results that fell short of Wall Street estimates and issued a downside guidance for Q2.

The company generated adj. earnings of -$0.22 on revenue of $6.18M that was down -65.1% Y/Y.

Q1 also marked the commencement of accounting for the warrants associated with the Amazon agreement that was announced in Feb'22. The top line figure, thus, includes $5.3M impact of the Amazon warrant.

Total product revenue was $4.4M, down 67.8% from Q421 mainly due to the warrant impact and supply chain constraints, which were partially mitigated by price increases. License and services revenue, meanwhile, dropped 53.8% sequentially to $1.8M.

Supply chain constraints also weighed on billings, which fell from $13.7M in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $11.5M.

The company ended the quarter with $256.4M in cash and short-term investments.

Guidance: Reflecting continued demand and ongoing supply chain challenges for Q2, billings are expected to range between $12M to $14M and revenues are seen at $9.5M to $12M, offset by $2M to $2.5M in non-cash contra revenue related to the Amazon warrant. The consensus revenue estimate for Q2 is $13.56M.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.