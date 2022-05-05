Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares are rising 1.6% in Thursday after-hours trading after Q1 results beat Wall Street expectations as the company's traffic accelerated and its core business gained market share.

The tech-focused real estate firm expects Q2 revenue of $613M-$650M, trailing the consensus estimate of $686.5M.

Q2 total net loss is expected to be $60M-$72M, narrower than Q1 net loss of $90.8M.

"Online traffic accelerated significantly. Our core business gained share, and we expect those gains to accelerate throughout the year. RedfinNow had another blow-out quarter," said CEO Glenn Kelman.

Redfin (RDFN) GAAP EPS of -$0.86 came in better than the -$1.-09 consensus and widened from -$0.37 in Q1 2021.

Q1 total revenue of $597.3M, topping the consensus of $554.0M climbed from $268.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating expenses surged to $157.7M from $76.9M in the year-ago quarter. Technology and development costs rose to $49.6M from $27.7M; marketing expenses jumped to $43.3M from $11.8M.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of -$48.8M compared with -$15.5M in the year-ago quarter.

