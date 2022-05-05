Redfin stock gains after Q1 beat; Q2 revenue outlook trails consensus

May 05, 2022 5:24 PM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Angled view of a Redfin For Sale sign outside a house in a residential neighborhood during the pandemic

Colleen Michaels/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares are rising 1.6% in Thursday after-hours trading after Q1 results beat Wall Street expectations as the company's traffic accelerated and its core business gained market share.

The tech-focused real estate firm expects Q2 revenue of $613M-$650M, trailing the consensus estimate of $686.5M.

Q2 total net loss is expected to be $60M-$72M, narrower than Q1 net loss of $90.8M.

"Online traffic accelerated significantly. Our core business gained share, and we expect those gains to accelerate throughout the year. RedfinNow had another blow-out quarter," said CEO Glenn Kelman.

Redfin (RDFN) GAAP EPS of -$0.86 came in better than the -$1.-09 consensus and widened from -$0.37 in Q1 2021.

Q1 total revenue of $597.3M, topping the consensus of $554.0M climbed from $268.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating expenses surged to $157.7M from $76.9M in the year-ago quarter. Technology and development costs rose to $49.6M from $27.7M; marketing expenses jumped to $43.3M from $11.8M.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of -$48.8M compared with -$15.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Earlier, Redfin GAAP EPS of -$0.86 beats by $0.23, revenue of $597.35M beats by $43.38M

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.