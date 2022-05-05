Enerplus GAAP EPS of $0.13 misses by $0.45, revenue of $306.34M
May 05, 2022 5:25 PM ETEnerplus Corporation (ERF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Enerplus press release (NYSE:ERF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.13 misses by $0.45.
- Revenue of $306.34M (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Adjusted funds flow was $262 million in the first quarter, which exceeded capital spending of $99 million, generating free cash flow of $163 million
- Estimated 2022 free cash flow is $675 million based on rest of year prices of $85 WTI and $5.00 NYMEX
- Increasing total 2022 cash returns to shareholders to a minimum of $350 million or 50% of annual free cash flow, whichever is greater, through dividends and share repurchases