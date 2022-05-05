Enerplus GAAP EPS of $0.13 misses by $0.45, revenue of $306.34M

  • Enerplus press release (NYSE:ERF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.13 misses by $0.45.
  • Revenue of $306.34M (+6.1% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted funds flow was $262 million in the first quarter, which exceeded capital spending of $99 million, generating free cash flow of $163 million
  • Estimated 2022 free cash flow is $675 million based on rest of year prices of $85 WTI and $5.00 NYMEX
  • Increasing total 2022 cash returns to shareholders to a minimum of $350 million or 50% of annual free cash flow, whichever is greater, through dividends and share repurchases
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.