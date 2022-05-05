Apple Hospitality Q1 beat as travel demand regains momentum

May 05, 2022 5:26 PM ETApple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Towels on bed in hotel room

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) Q1 results on Thursday exceeded Wall Street expectations as travel demand recouped momentum "as the impact of the Omicron variant eased," said CEO Justin Knight.
  • Revenues of $260.48M in Q1 surpassed the average analyst estimate of $255.43 and climbed from $158.7M in Q1 2021. Q1 FFO of $0.28 also topped the consensus of $0.26 and gained from $0.04 in Q1 a year ago.
  • Expenses were $227.6M in Q1 compared with $191M in Q1 of last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre of $78.3M at March 31 soared from $27.31M at March 31, 2021.
  • Average Daily Rate ("ADR") of $137.03 in at the end of March jumped from $99.19 in the year-ago period.
  • Occupancy was 67.1% in Q1 vs. 55.5% in Q1 a year ago.
  • Conference call on May 6 at 10 a.m. ET.
  • Previously, (April 22) Apple Hospitality became a top lodging pick at Oppenheimer.
