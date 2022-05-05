Apollo Medical CFO Eric Chin steps down, Chan Basho named interim CFO
May 05, 2022 5:28 PM ETApollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) has announced CFO transition, as current finance chief Eric Chin stepped down citing personal reasons.
- The company appointed Chan Basho to the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer and as interim CFO.
- Basho holds 15 years of experience in strategy, finance and operations, having served as VP, Strategy and Corporate Development at Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) most recently.
- Meanwhile, Chin will continue to work with the company as an executive advisor to ensure a smooth transition.
- In other news, Apollo Medical reported its Q1 results today