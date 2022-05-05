Peloton shares slip on WSJ report it is seeking minority investment

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares traded lower in Thursday’s extended session on news it is seeking to sell a major stake in the company to private equity players and technology peers.

Per the Wall Street Journal, the New York-based home fitness company is seeking investors to take up to a 20% stake in the business. According to people familiar with the matter, the discussions remain preliminary at present and are not guaranteed to progress.

Shares fell about 5% shortly after the WSJ published the exclusive report.

The infusion of capital could be critical for the company given its trajectory this far in 2022. Once a major winner amid stay-at-home trends in exercise, shares have been halved year-to-date. From the late-2020 pandemic peak the drawdown is even more stunning, with shares marking about a 90% decline from their zenith.

It is worth noting that the company has been in the crosshairs of activist investor Blackwells Capital LLC for some time, a firm that has demanded a sale and the ouster of CEO Barry McCarthy.

