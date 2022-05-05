SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) +3.2% post-market after reporting mixed Q1 results, as adjusted earnings came in a penny below expectations while revenues rose 41% Y/Y to a quarterly record $336M.

Q1 net loss totaled $2.2M, compared to a $47.1M loss in the year-ago quarter and a $38.9M profit in the previous quarter; Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $11.1M, vs. $18.8M in the year-earlier quarter and $7.7M in Q4 2021.

SunPower (SPWR) said it added 16,500 customers in Q1, up 40% Y/Y, with a record customer backlog of 13,800 bookings, up 169%, and a 70K-customer new homes pipeline, "setting the company up for high growth in 2022."

The company recorded GAAP gross margin of 20.6% and non-GAAP residential gross margin of 23%.

SunPower (SPWR) affirmed prior FY 2022 guidance of $2,000-$2,400 adjusted EBITDA per customer and 73K-80K incremental customers, resulting in $90M-$110M adjusted EBITDA for the year.

SunPower (SPWR) shares have lost 13% YTD and 21% during the past year.