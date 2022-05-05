Unum Group Q1 earnings beat as COVID-19 effects wane; guidance raised

May 05, 2022 5:43 PM ETUnum Group (UNM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Insurance concept, Businessman holding red umbrella on falling rain with protect with icon business, health, financial, life, family, accident and logistics insurance on city background

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares are rising 3.1% in Thursday after-hours trading after the insurer significantly boosted its guidance for after-tax adjusted operating EPS growth to 15%-20% from its previous outlook of 4%-7% growth.

Book value per common share of $52.62 increased 1.6% Q/Q; book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income was $55.50, up 7.0% Y/Y.

"The first quarter was an outstanding start to the year with strong performance across our business and lessening effects of COVID-19 impacting our customers," said President and CEO Richard P. McKenney. "The current business environment is favorable for our company, with higher interest rates and a strong labor market resulting in an improved earnings outlook."

Q1 after-tax adjusted operating EPS of $1.36 beat the consensus of $0.79 by 72% and increased from $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

Unum US Q1 adjusted operating income of $171.6M rose 48% Y/Y as the segment's premium income rose 1.3% to $1.54B and net investment income fell 4.8% to $171.0M.

Unum International Q1 adjusted operating income of $27.2M rose 3.0% Y/Y. Premium income rose 7.7% to $187.8M and net investment of $34.5M rose from $26.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Colonial Life Q1 adjusted operating income rose 23% to $90.1M; premium income rose slightly to $430.7M vs. $426.4M, and net investment income rose to $38.1M from $37.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Closed Block Segment Q1 adjusted operating income of $94.1M fell from $97.0M in the year-ago quarter; premium income fell 4.7% to $239.9M and net investment income fell 7.5% to $274.8M.

Conference call on May 6 at 8:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Unum (UNM) GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.50, revenue of $2.98B misses by $40M

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.