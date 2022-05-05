Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares are rising 3.1% in Thursday after-hours trading after the insurer significantly boosted its guidance for after-tax adjusted operating EPS growth to 15%-20% from its previous outlook of 4%-7% growth.

Book value per common share of $52.62 increased 1.6% Q/Q; book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income was $55.50, up 7.0% Y/Y.

"The first quarter was an outstanding start to the year with strong performance across our business and lessening effects of COVID-19 impacting our customers," said President and CEO Richard P. McKenney. "The current business environment is favorable for our company, with higher interest rates and a strong labor market resulting in an improved earnings outlook."

Q1 after-tax adjusted operating EPS of $1.36 beat the consensus of $0.79 by 72% and increased from $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

Unum US Q1 adjusted operating income of $171.6M rose 48% Y/Y as the segment's premium income rose 1.3% to $1.54B and net investment income fell 4.8% to $171.0M.

Unum International Q1 adjusted operating income of $27.2M rose 3.0% Y/Y. Premium income rose 7.7% to $187.8M and net investment of $34.5M rose from $26.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Colonial Life Q1 adjusted operating income rose 23% to $90.1M; premium income rose slightly to $430.7M vs. $426.4M, and net investment income rose to $38.1M from $37.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Closed Block Segment Q1 adjusted operating income of $94.1M fell from $97.0M in the year-ago quarter; premium income fell 4.7% to $239.9M and net investment income fell 7.5% to $274.8M.

Conference call on May 6 at 8:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Unum (UNM) GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.50, revenue of $2.98B misses by $40M