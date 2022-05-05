Runway Growth Finance GAAP NII of $0.30 beats by $0.01, total investment income of $19.3M misses by $0.2M
May 05, 2022 5:44 PM ETRunway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Runway Growth Finance press release (NASDAQ:RWAY): Q1 GAAP NII of $0.30 beats by $0.01.
- Total investment income of $19.3M (+17.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.2M.
- As of March 31, 2022, NAV per share was $14.45, compared to $14.65 as of December 31, 2021.
- Total net assets at the end of the first quarter of 2022 were $597.5 million, compared to $606.2 million at the end of the prior period.
- The company ended the quarter with a core leverage ratio of approximately 26.1%, compared to 13.4% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.