Runway Growth Finance GAAP NII of $0.30 beats by $0.01, total investment income of $19.3M misses by $0.2M

May 05, 2022 5:44 PM ETRunway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Runway Growth Finance press release (NASDAQ:RWAY): Q1 GAAP NII of $0.30 beats by $0.01.
  • Total investment income of $19.3M (+17.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.2M.
  • As of March 31, 2022, NAV per share was $14.45, compared to $14.65 as of December 31, 2021.
  • Total net assets at the end of the first quarter of 2022 were $597.5 million, compared to $606.2 million at the end of the prior period.
  • The company ended the quarter with a core leverage ratio of approximately 26.1%, compared to 13.4% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
