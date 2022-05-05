FDA limits use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine due to risk of blood clot

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has limited the authorized use of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine due to the risk of blood cot.

The U.S. drug regulator said that after conducting an updated analysis, it determined that the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) — a condition of rare and potentially life-threatening blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets with onset of symptoms about one to two weeks following administration of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine — warranted limiting the authorized use of the vaccine.

The FDA limited the authorized use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older for whom other authorized or approved COVID vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate, and to people 18 years of age and older who elect to receive the J&J vaccine because they would otherwise not receive a COVID vaccine.

"We recognize that the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine still has a role in the current pandemic response in the United States and across the global community. Our action reflects our updated analysis of the risk of TTS following administration of this vaccine and limits the use of the vaccine to certain individuals," said Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The J&J vaccine was authorized for emergency use on Feb. 27, 2021 but on April 13, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a recommended pause in administration of the vaccine to investigate six reported cases of TTS.