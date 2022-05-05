Ventas Q1 highlights strength in resident fees and services

May 05, 2022 5:54 PM ETVentas, Inc. (VTR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

wooden cubes and REIT, coins, the concept of taxation, increase taxes and fees

Stanislau Kharytanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Health care REIT Ventas (NYSE:VTR) first-quarter results on Thursday reflected strength in revenues, particularly from resident fees and services.
  • Looking forward, "based on favorable supply and demand fundamentals, we continue to expect sustained improvement in SHOP same-store cash NOI through 2022, said CEO and Chairman Debra A. Cafaro.
  • Meanwhile, resident fees and services were $651.1M at March 31 compared with $528.65M at March 31, 2021.
  • Triple-net leased rental income was $151.6M at the end of March, compared with $159.89M at the end of March 2021.
  • Q1 FFO of $0.79 topped the consensus of $0.76 and rose from $0.72 in Q1 2021.
  • Total revenues of $1.02B in the first quarter matched the average analyst estimate and increased from $910.3M in the year-ago period.
  • Expenses were $979.64M in Q1, up from $965.82M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Conference call on May 6 at 10 a.m. ET.
  • Towards the end of April, Ventas activist shareholder withdrew its nomination for the board.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.