Ventas Q1 highlights strength in resident fees and services
May 05, 2022 5:54 PM ETVentas, Inc. (VTR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Health care REIT Ventas (NYSE:VTR) first-quarter results on Thursday reflected strength in revenues, particularly from resident fees and services.
- Looking forward, "based on favorable supply and demand fundamentals, we continue to expect sustained improvement in SHOP same-store cash NOI through 2022, said CEO and Chairman Debra A. Cafaro.
- Meanwhile, resident fees and services were $651.1M at March 31 compared with $528.65M at March 31, 2021.
- Triple-net leased rental income was $151.6M at the end of March, compared with $159.89M at the end of March 2021.
- Q1 FFO of $0.79 topped the consensus of $0.76 and rose from $0.72 in Q1 2021.
- Total revenues of $1.02B in the first quarter matched the average analyst estimate and increased from $910.3M in the year-ago period.
- Expenses were $979.64M in Q1, up from $965.82M in the year-ago quarter.
- Conference call on May 6 at 10 a.m. ET.
- Towards the end of April, Ventas activist shareholder withdrew its nomination for the board.