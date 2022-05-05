Liberty TripAdvisor Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09, revenue of $262M; new CEO appointed
May 05, 2022 6:00 PM ETLiberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Liberty TripAdvisor press release (NASDAQ:LTRPA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09.
- Revenue of $262M (+113.0% Y/Y).
- During the first quarter of 2022, average monthly unique users on Tripadvisor-branded websites increased 27% Y/Y and was ~y 71% of the comparable period in 2019 vs. ~55% of the comparable period in 2019 in Q1 2021.
- The company announced that Matt Goldberg has been named its CEO, succeeding co-founder and long-time CEO, Stephen Kaufer; Kaufer co-founded Tripadvisor in 2000 and last year announced his intention to leave his role as CEO.