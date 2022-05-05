Lockheed Martin bags $372M Naval Air Systems contract

Lockheed Martin headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Lockheed Martin Aeronautics (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a $372.46M undefinitized firm-fixed-price modification (P00003) to an order (N0001921F0398) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008).
  • This modification adds scope to procure F-35 Lightning II Lots 15-16 ancillary mission equipment requirements for the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps.
  • Additionally, this modification adds scope to procure F-35 Lightning II initial spares for the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps, Foreign Military Sales customers, and non-U.S Department of Defense participants.
  • Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2024.
  • The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.