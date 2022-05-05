Lockheed Martin bags $372M Naval Air Systems contract
May 05, 2022 6:03 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Lockheed Martin Aeronautics (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a $372.46M undefinitized firm-fixed-price modification (P00003) to an order (N0001921F0398) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008).
- This modification adds scope to procure F-35 Lightning II Lots 15-16 ancillary mission equipment requirements for the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps.
- Additionally, this modification adds scope to procure F-35 Lightning II initial spares for the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps, Foreign Military Sales customers, and non-U.S Department of Defense participants.
- Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2024.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.