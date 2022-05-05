Frontdoor stock slumps postmarket after guidance cut on macro headwinds

May 05, 2022 6:05 PM ETFrontdoor, Inc. (FTDR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) stock slumped 26.5% postmarket Thursday after the home services firm lowered its 2022 outlook.

The guidance cut is due to high inflation, global supply chain issues and continuation of a historically strong seller's market impacting FTDR's real estate channel.

The firm expects 2022 revenue of $1.66B-$1.69B vs. prior outlook of $1.70B-$1.73B. Consensus estimate is $1.71B.

2022 adj. EBITDA is projected to be $215M-$245M vs. prior guidance of $265M-$295M. FTDR expects 2022 gross margin of 44-45% vs. prior outlook of 46.5-47.5%.

Q2 revenue is estimated to be $475M-$485M vs. consensus estimate of $489.15M. FTDR expects Q2 adj. EBITDA of $75M-$90M, lower than the year-ago period due to an acceleration of inflationary cost pressures.

Meanwhile, FTDR's Q1 results were largely in-line with Street estimates. Q1 revenue grew 6.7% to $351M. Double-digit revenue growth in FTDR's renewal and DTC channels was offset by lower real estate channel revenue due to the seller's market.

Q1 adj. EBITDA fell 30.6% to $25M due to $24M of higher contract claims costs, $4M of increased sales and marketing costs, and $3M of higher G&A costs.

"Q1 results reflect a greater acceleration of inflationary cost pressures than originally anticipated and which exceeded the cost mitigation efforts discussed last quarter," said CFO Brian Turcotte.

FTDR stock declined 19.8% YTD and 42.1% in the last 1 year.

