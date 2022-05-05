Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) -8.8% post-market on Thursday after reporting a larger than expected Q1 adjusted loss and revenues that rose to a Q1 record but nevertheless came in below estimates.

Q1 net loss totaled $78.3M, or $0.44/share, in the quarter, compared with a $24.9M loss, or $0.15/share, in the year-earlier period; Q1 revenues rose 3.6% Y/Y but fell 41% Q/Q to $201M.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA fell to negative $24.9M from positive $16M in Q1 2021 and $18.7M in Q4 2021; Q1 operating margin fell to negative 19.6%.

Bloom Energy (BE) can be "a meaningful contributor to the energy sector's efforts to support decarbonization," which is creating "significant demand" for its products, CEO KR Sridhar said.

The company reaffirmed its FY 2022 guidance for revenues of $1.1B-$1.15B, adjusted gross margins ~24% and "positive" cash flow from operations.

Bloom Energy (BE) shares have lost 13% YTD and 18% during the past year.