GE Renewable Energy (NYSE:GE) said this week it signed a 14-year contract to perform upgrades to the 14 GW Itaipu hydropower plant straddling the border between Brazil and Paraguay; financial terms are not disclosed.

GE said the upgrades would include "equipment and systems of all 20 power generating units as well as the improvement of the hydropower plant's measurement, protection, control, regulation and monitoring systems."

Itaipu, which began producing electricity in 1984, is the world's second biggest hydroelectric power plant after China's 22.5 GW Three Gorges Dam; the facility provides 10.8% of the energy consumed in Brazil and 88.5% of the energy consumed in Paraguay.

GE reported last month that its renewables segment suffered an 11% Y/Y decline in Q1 revenues to $2.87B and a $434M operating loss.