DaVita down 6% after hours following Q1 misses as COVID weighs on patient volumes
May 05, 2022 6:49 PM ETDaVita Inc. (DVA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- DaVita (NYSE:DVA) shares are down 6% in after-market trading after the dialysis services company missed on both the top and bottom lines in its Q1 2022 results.
- Net income of $162M ($1.61 per diluted share) in the quarter was a ~32% decline from the year-ago period.
- Revenue of ~$2.8B was flat year over year.
- DaVita said it was continuing to face volume pressures due to COVID-19 that has led to missed treatments. Also, its EPS was impacted by higher than normal wage rate increases.
- Results also showed that although revenue per treatment increased modestly year over year, so did patient care costs per treatment.
- For 2022 guidance, the company expects adjusted diluted net income per share of $7.50-$8.50 vs. consensus of $7.99.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views DaVita (DVA) as a hold.