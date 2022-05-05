FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was off 9% postmarket during its earnings conference call, and analysts took the opportunity to pore over a quarterly report where losses grew and the revenue outlook disappointed, and ask about the company's path to profitability.

The company logged a net loss of $140.8 million, but pointed to a stronger balance sheet than before, with $456 million in cash - flexibility that CEO David Gandler says "is expected to take us through 2023 and we're targeting positive cash flow and adjusted EBITDA in 2025, with a relatively modest cash requirement anticipated in 2024."

Hitting that cash flow goal means focus on five key strategic areas, he says: Efficient growth, content costs, advertising, tech costs, and the fubo Sportsbook.

One key to the path to profitability is managing marketing spend to get higher-margin subscribers - and notably in that regard, the company last month effectively hiked prices, phasing out its $64.99/month Starter Plan and migrating customers to the $69.99/month Pro Plan starting May 1.

"Since the quarter ended, we optimized the funnel to drive take rate of higher margin products for new users and migrated existing users in lower ARPU (average revenue per user) packages to higher ARPU bundles," Gandler says.

"While we had anticipated a short term churn impact, we did not experience any material changes to churn related to these price changes," he says. "The churn we're seeing in Q2 is related to our seasonality and sports content." And some of the company's more expensive packages deliver double-digit ad ARPU, he notes.

The integration of Molotov and Edisn.ai are still laying a foundation, Gandler says, and the company believes unifying its technology platform globally will bring $75 million in cost synergies between 2022 and 2025.

Meanwhile, the nascent wagering business (launched in Arizona and Iowa) is still important, he says (though for Q1, wagering actually produced negative net revenue of $0.3 million, likely due to promotion). "Wagering remains a key pillar of our strategy to integrate interactivity into our live TV streaming experience," Gandler says, adding the company's approach of integrating streaming and wagering will disrupt both video and gaming. "Mindful of the increasing cost of capital, we've taken a measured approach to our rollout of our workforce. However, we do not see this as a long-term challenge."

The company has 10 market access deals in place, and will likely launch wagering in a couple more states by the end of the year, Chief Financial Officer John Janedis says. "Long term, the goal from an ARPU expansion perspective is probably ... low to mid single digits from a dollar perspective. And you will probably start to see some ... more material revenue coming in in 2023."

With the call wrapped up, fuboTV stock (FUBO) is 10.4% lower after hours.