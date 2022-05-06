Lyft has hit a 52-week low despite increased demand. Should you buy the dip?

Shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been battered since the company released a mixed earnings report on Tuesday. Despite showing increased demand for its ridesharing services, investors were worried by the company's high spending to lure drivers, with the stock extending a recent downturn and reaching a new low.

Should you buy the dip?

An Uneven Recovery

Shares of Lyft have fared significantly worse than those of its chief competitor, Uber (UBER). Over the past 30 days, Lyft’s stock has plunged 44%, while Uber’s has sunk 27%. In comparison, the S&P 500 has slid 10%, as of Thursday evening.

During Friday's trading, Lyft has added to its recent weakness, challenging the $20 mark and setting an intraday 52-week low of $19.59.

Lyft's stock had been trending downward for some time, but shares took an especially hard hit earlier this week following the release of its Q1 earnings report after market close on Tuesday, May 3.

While Lyft reported higher-than-expected revenue and increased demand for its services, it also issued a near-term forecast that fell below Street expectations. The company added it planned to ramp up spending to attract more drivers to its platform.

Shares of Lyft were subsequently hammered in after-hours trading Tuesday. The selling carried over into the next trading session, with LYFT spiraling 30% to close Wednesday at $21.56. The sell-off was exacerbated by comments made by Uber on Wednesday that it wasn’t having problems finding drivers.

Is LYFT a Buy?

Even with its recent weakness, analysts are still bullish on Lyft, rating the stock a Buy, on average. As of Friday, 17 rated Lyft a Strong Buy, with another sixing giving it a Buy recommendation. Another 15 see the stock as a Hold. Only two analysts rate LYFT as a Sell.

SA authors also rated the stock a Buy.

Quantitative measures show a much more bearish view of the stock's prospects. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings as of Friday presented the stock as a Sell. While the company scored a C+ for valuation and growth and a C for revisions, it received a D for profitability and an F for momentum.

In a note issued just after Lyft's recent earnings, RBC Capital called the sell-off “overdone and should be bought,” adding “the prospect for on-going top-line momentum and bottom-line upside was underappreciated.” RBC rated the stock outperform.

Citi concurred in its note, also released soon after the earnings report. The firm also called the post-results sell-off “overdone.” The bank added it was maintaining its Buy rating on based on the stock’s “favorable” risk/reward profile.

In its post-earnings note on Tuesday, Truist Securities said Lyft’s quarterly report and guidance “show Lyft is in the midst of an uneven recovery."

Truist added that it saw Lyft as “positioned to emerge financially leaner with richer products/higher margins and strong momentum to ride growth in the $1T TaaS TAM.”

For a more in-depth view of Lyft, check out SA contributor Stone Fox Capital’s “Lyft: Results Deserve Better Outcome”.