Financial exchanges like CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) issued solid trading volume statistics in April at a time when elevated volatility spread across financial markets in the wake of tighter monetary policy and looming recession risks, highlighting investors' "search for yield" conundrum.

For some context, S&P volatility (VIX), which is negatively correlated to the S&P 500 index (SP500), has surged more than 70% in April and stocks slid 9.1%. Financial stocks (XLF) -9.7% swooned as well. The bond market (TLT) -9.8% also faced immense selling pressure as the Federal Reserve further embraces its aggressive pivot to hawkish policy. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on May 4 assured America that 50 basis point hikes "will be on the table" for the next couple of meetings and balance sheet runoff is set to commence in June. It comes at no surprise that financial exchange stocks also fell significantly in April, with MarketAxess (MKTX) -22.3% and Nasdaq (NDAQ) -13.5% off the most, as seen in the chart below.

Looking at how individual financial exchanges' trading volumes fared last month, MarketAxess (MKTX) hit the ball out of the park as its average daily trading volume of $38.1B soared 56% Y/Y in April, helped by "broad-based market share gains across product areas," said CEO and Chairman Rick McVey. "We are encouraged by the growing momentum we see in new product areas like U.S. Treasuries and Municipal bond," he added. Still, MKTX -22.3% shares in April experienced pronounced selling. SA's Quant Rating in March had warned investors of MKTX at high risk of performing badly due to its overpriced status and decelerating momentum.

For CME Group (CME), average daily volume of 20.8M contracts in April gained 26% over the year-ago period, helped by interest rate ADV growth.

Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) reported ADV of $1.09T in April, a Y/Y increase of 22.1%. Separately, the Quant Rating screens TW shares at high risk of performing badly given negative EPS revisions. For the upcoming quarter, five analysts have upwardly revised its EPS estimates but there's also five downward revisions. And five analysts upwardly revised revenue, while three downwardly revised revenue.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) ADV climbed 16% Y/Y in April and open interest drifted up 6%. The increase was driven by ADV growth in equity options, financials and energy. On May 4, ICE agreed to buy Black Knight for $13B in a move that will "expand the addressable market in our mortgage business to $14 billion, and better positions us to penetrate our existing $10 billion TAM," CEO Jeff Sprecher said during his company's Q1 earnings call.

Meanwhile, the Quant Rating screens CME Group (CME) as the best performer within the financial exchanges & data sector. FactSet Research Systems (FDS) takes the second slot followed by Deutsche Böerse AG (OTCPK:DBOEY) (OTCPK:DBOEF) and London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LDNXF) (OTCPK:LNSTY).

Earlier this week, (May 6) the U.S. economy added 428K jobs in April, while the unemployment rate remained at 3.6%.