Chinese EV maker Nio considers secondary listing in Singapore
May 06, 2022 12:34 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) is considering a potential secondary listing in Singapore by way of introduction and has received a conditional listing eligibility letter from the local exchange on May 5, allowing the shares to be listed and quoted on the SGX-ST main board, according to a statement it released today.
- The New York-listed firm said it has already made a secondary listing in Hong Kong by way of introduction on March 10, a move that did not involve new share issuance and therefore did not bring in new financing.
- The move will make the company the first electric vehicle maker in the world to be listed in three locations.
- Upon completion of the listing, the shares listed in Singapore will be fully fungible to the company's American Depositary Shares listed on the NYSE, which will also continue to be listed and traded primarily on the NYSE, the company said.
- In February, Nio said it was moving forward with plans to carry out secondary listings by introduction in Hong Kong and Singapore as it seeks to grow its business in the region.