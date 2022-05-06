Asia stocks mixed on higher U.S. interest rates and China's reinforcement of its zero-COVID policy

May 06, 2022 1:35 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.56%.

China -2.01%.

Hong Kong -3.67%

Australia -2.31%. Australia - AiG Services PMI for April: 57.8 (prior 56.2).

India -1.70%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones Asia stocks mixed on higher U.S. interest rates and China's reinforcement of its zero-COVID policy, S&P 500 fell 3.56% to 4,146.87, while Nasdaq nearly 5% drop overnight stateside.

Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.59% to $111.55 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also gained 0.61% to $108.92 per barrel.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.08%; S&P 500 -0.25%; Nasdaq -0.39%.

