Fluence Energy join forces with Amazon.com for cloud computing services
May 06, 2022 2:35 AM ETFluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC)AMZNBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) has tapped Amazon (AMZN) Web Services for cloud computing services to support Fluence's hardware and software platforms.
- The pact builds on the broader collaboration amongst the companies, which includes providing Amazon with renewable energy to supports its goal to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030.
- Fluence will edge AWS cloud computing services to further develop its suite of digital applications for optimizing renewables and energy storage.
- Through the alliance, Fluence will supply AES with energy storage solutions for some of the projects powering Amazon operations, and AES will deploy Fluence's IQ Bidding Application to optimize the value of some of their energy storage projects.