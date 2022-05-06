Galiano Gold GAAP EPS of -$0.01 in-line, revenue of $77.5M
May 06, 2022 3:20 AM ETGaliano Gold Inc. (GAU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Galiano Gold press release (NYSE:GAU): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.01 in-line.
- Revenue of $77.5M (-30.1% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA of $13.1 million
- Gold production of 42,343 ounces, in line with 2022 production guidance of 100,000- 120,000 ounces of gold.
- Total cash costs per ounce of $1,361 and all-in sustaining costs of $1,559/oz during the quarter, resulting in positive cash flows from operations of $3.9 million and AISC margin of $12.0 million.
- "Production for the quarter was in line with expectations and is on track to meet 2022 production guidance." said Matt Badylak, President and Chief Executive Officer.