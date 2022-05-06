Genesis Land Development GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $20.37M
May 06, 2022 3:23 AM ETGenesis Land Development Corp. (GNLAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Genesis Land Development press release (OTC:GNLAF): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.01.
- Revenue of $20.37M (+8.9% Y/Y).
- 175 New Home orders, up 143% from Q1 2021.
- New home orders for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were 175 units compared to 72 units for the same period in 2021.
- The Corporation ended the first quarter of 2022 with 285 outstanding new home orders, compared to 124 at the end of Q1 2021.
- Supported by a solid financial position, a strong new-home market and a buoyant Alberta economy, Genesis is well-positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities in 2022.