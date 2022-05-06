Saturn Oil & Gas GAAP EPS of -C$3.63, revenue of C$69.12M
May 06, 2022 3:27 AM ETSaturn Oil & Gas Inc. (SAEUF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Saturn Oil & Gas press release (OTC:SAEUF): Q1 GAAP EPS of -C$3.63.
- Revenue of C$69.12M (+5136.4% Y/Y).
- Achieved record production with first quarter 2022 averaging production of 7,499 boe/d compared to 233 boe/d in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 3,118%.
- Achieved operating netbacks for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of C$56.94 per boe compared to C$40.88 per boe in the first quarter of 2021.
- The Company plans to operate two drilling rigs during this period with one rig for each of the core growth areas: the Oxbow Asset and the Viking Asset.