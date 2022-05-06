European markets retreated tracking global caution after Wall Street sell-off

May 06, 2022 4:08 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London -0.75%.

Germany -1.04%. Germany March industrial production -3.9% vs -1.0% m/m expected.

France -1.44%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.96% in early trade, with retail stocks shedding to lead losses as almost all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory. Oil and gas stocks gains.

UK April Halifax house prices +1.1% vs +1.4% m/m prior.

Switzerland April seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 2.2% vs 2.2% expected.

Coming up in the session: UK April construction PMI at 0830 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 3.07%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.06%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.95%.

European futures lower. FTSE -0.44%; CAC -0.38%; DAX -0.79% and EURO STOXX -0.63%.

