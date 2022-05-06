Jefferson Security Bank GAAP EPS of $2.87

May 06, 2022 4:12 AM ETJefferson Security Bank (JFWV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Jefferson Security Bank press release (OTCPK:JFWV): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.87.
  • The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2022 totaled $2.9 million or 1.13% of total loans, compared to $2.8 million or 1.14% at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2021. 
  • Total deposits were $410.4 million at March 31, 2022, an increase from total deposits of $363.8 million and $390.7 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
  • Annualized return on average assets and average equity for March 31, 2022 was 0.73% and 10.31%, respectively, compared to 0.81% and 10.16%, respectively, for March 31, 2021.
