GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Non-GAAP EPS of Є0.43, revenue of Є1.13B

May 06, 2022 4:26 AM ETGEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF), GEAGYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft press release (OTCPK:GEAGF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of Є0.43.
  • Revenue of Є1.13B (+5.6% Y/Y).
  • Order intake up significantly by 20.4 percent (organic: +20.4 percent) to record level of EUR 1.54 billion (Q1 2021: EUR 1.28 billion).
  • EBITDA before restructuring expenses grew 14.1 percent to EUR 138 million (Q1 2021: EUR 121 million); corresponding EBITDA margin considerably up 0.9 percentage points to record high of 12.3 percent (Q1 2021: 11.4 percent).
  • ROCE increased to 29.3 percent (Q1 2021: 19.3 percent).
  • GEA has confirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2022: Revenue is forecast to grow on an organic basis by more than 5.0 percent. EBITDA before restructuring expenses at constant exchange rates is expected to be in a range between Є630 million and Є690 million.
  • For ROCE, the company anticipates a figure between 24.0 and 30.0 percent (at constant exchange rates).
