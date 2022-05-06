OTP Bank Ltd. Non-GAAP EPS of HUF 329.00, total income of HUF 361.2B
May 06, 2022 4:43 AM ETOTP Bank Ltd. (OTPGF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- OTP Bank Ltd. press release (OTC:OTPGF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of HUF 329.00.
- Total Income of HUF 361.2B (+19.9% Y/Y).
- The management’s expectations for the 2022 performance of the Group without the Russian and Ukrainian operations are as follows: Performing (Stage 1+2) organic loan volume growth might be close to 10% y-o-y (FX-adjusted); the net interest margin may stabilize; the operating cost efficiency ratio may be similar to 2021; the credit risk cost ratio may be around the 2021 level provided the macroeconomic expectations won’t deteriorate significantly; the adjusted profitability indicator may be similar to the 2021 level of 18%.
- Following the high risk provisions booked in 1Q 2022 the Russian subsidiary is expected to deliver positive earnings for the rest of 2022.