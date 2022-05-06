OTP Bank Ltd. Non-GAAP EPS of HUF 329.00, total income of HUF 361.2B

May 06, 2022 4:43 AM ETOTP Bank Ltd. (OTPGF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • OTP Bank Ltd. press release (OTC:OTPGF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of HUF 329.00.
  • Total Income of HUF 361.2B (+19.9% Y/Y).
  • The management’s expectations for the 2022 performance of the Group without the Russian and Ukrainian operations are as follows: Performing (Stage 1+2) organic loan volume growth might be close to 10% y-o-y (FX-adjusted); the net interest margin may stabilize; the operating cost efficiency ratio may be similar to 2021; the credit risk cost ratio may be around the 2021 level provided the macroeconomic expectations won’t deteriorate significantly; the adjusted profitability indicator may be similar to the 2021 level of 18%.
  • Following the high risk provisions booked in 1Q 2022 the Russian subsidiary is expected to deliver positive earnings for the rest of 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.