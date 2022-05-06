Sanofi's API spinoff EUROAPI's stock rises on debut on Paris stock exchange
May 06, 2022 4:50 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Shares of Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) active pharmaceutical ingredients spinoff EUROAPI rose on its debut on Euronext Paris.
- EUROAPI, which was valued at $1.2B, saw its shares trading at ~€12.40 as of 10:29 a.m. Central European Time on May 6, above the reference price of €12 set by the exchange after market close on May 5.
- The French pharma giant Sanofi had said that it intends to hold a 30% stake in EUROAPI. Meanwhile, EPIC Bpifrance, acting on behalf of the French State, had planned to buy a 12% of EUROAPI shares from Sanofi for up to €150M.
- Sanofi shares trading in the red pre-market on Nasdaq.
- SNY -0.91% to $51.01 pre-market May 6.