Australian biotech Immuron appoints CEO
May 06, 2022 5:16 AM ETImmuron Limited (IMRN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Australia-based Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) appointed Steven Lydeamore as CEO, effective June 27.
- The company said Lydeamore recently served as CEO of Anatara Lifesciences.
- Immuron (IMRN) added that Jerry Kanellos, who has been interim CEO for the past two years will resume the role of COO following Lydeamore’s appointment.
- The company noted that pending Lydeamore starting his duties, Paul Brennan, non-executive director, will take on a consultancy role within the company with focus on an anticipated upcoming Travelan trials in the U.S. and interactions with the FDA.