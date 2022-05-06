Australian biotech Immuron appoints CEO

May 06, 2022 5:16 AM ETImmuron Limited (IMRN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern board room

sihuo0860371/E+ via Getty Images

  • Australia-based Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) appointed Steven Lydeamore as CEO, effective June 27.
  • The company said Lydeamore recently served as CEO of Anatara Lifesciences.
  • Immuron (IMRN) added that Jerry Kanellos, who has been interim CEO for the past two years will resume the role of COO following Lydeamore’s appointment.
  • The company noted that pending Lydeamore starting his duties, Paul Brennan, non-executive director, will take on a consultancy role within the company with focus on an anticipated upcoming Travelan trials in the U.S. and interactions with the FDA.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.