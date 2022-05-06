Philips reports results of tender offer for notes

May 06, 2022

  • Philips (NYSE:PHG) said ~$20.86M in total principal amount of notes were tendered in a tender offer that expired May 5.
  • The company had announced a tender offer to buy for cash any and all of its outstanding 71/8% Series A Debentures due 2025, of which ~$1.54M was tendered; 73/4% Series B Debentures due 2025, of which ~$9.14M was tendered; and 7.2% notes due 2026, of which ~$10.18M was tendered.
  • The settlement is expected to take place on May 10.
