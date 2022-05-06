ACM Research awarded purchase contract for ultra ECP ap high-speed plating systems

May 06, 2022 5:41 AM ETACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) received a volume purchase contract from a leading Chinese OSAT for 10 Ultra ECP ap high-speed plating tools, which are scheduled to be delivered later in 2022 and 2023.
  • The Ultra ECP ap system with new high-speed plating technology has been previously qualified by multiple OSAT customers for advanced WLP applications.
  • The new purchase orders, which build on orders announced in February 2022 for 21 ECP tools from a top-tier Chinese foundry and multiple advanced packaging houses, indicate the increased market traction for ACM's ECP technologies for both advanced packaging and front-end customers.
