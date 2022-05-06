Hyzon Motors GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.06, revenue of $0.36M misses by $4.39M
May 06, 2022 5:54 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hyzon Motors press release (NASDAQ:HYZN): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $0.36M misses by $4.39M.
- Regarding the definitive agreement to increase Hyzon's stake in Hyzon Motors Europe B.V. from 50.5% to 75% ownership, Hyzon Chief Financial Officer Samuel Chong stated, "This is a significant strategic accomplishment to enhance the long-term value of our company. Our focus and commitment to Europe is evident and we are excited to meet the burgeoning demand for zero emission vehicles as investments in hydrogen infrastructure accelerate."