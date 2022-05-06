CIGNA Non-GAAP EPS of $6.01 beats by $0.83, revenue of $44.01B beats by $530M

May 06, 2022 6:00 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • CIGNA (NYSE:CI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.01 beats by $0.83.
  • Revenue of $44.01B (+7.4% Y/Y) beats by $530M.
  • Press Release
  • The total medical customer base at first quarter 2022 grew to 17.8 million, an increase of 698,000 customers year to date, driven by growth in U.S. Commercial fee-based client relationships, partially offset by a decrease in U.S. Government inclusive of the divestiture of the Medicaid business.
  • 2022 Cigna Outlook:
  • Adjusted revenues is projected to be at least $177 billion vs. $179.08B consensus.
  • Consolidated adjusted income from operations is projected to be at least $7.05 billion, or at least $22.60 per share vs. consensus of $22.49.
  • Medical Care Ratio 82.0% to 83.5%
