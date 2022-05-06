Proto Labs Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.10, revenue of $124.2M beats by $2.17M

May 06, 2022 6:02 AM ETProto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Proto Labs press release (NYSE:PRLB): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $124.2M (+6.9% Y/Y) beats by $2.17M.
  • Protolabs served 23,492 unique product developers during the first quarter of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 45.7 percent of revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $22.3 million, or 17.9 percent of revenue.
  • Cash and investments balance was $105.3 million as of March 31, 2022.
  • The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results and second quarter 2022 outlook today, May 6, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. 
