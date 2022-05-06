Cartesian Growth II prices $200M IPO, trading starts today

  • Cartesian Growth II (RENE) priced its 20M units IPO at $10/unit; units are expected to commence trading on May 6, 2022 on the Nasdaq under the symbol, "RENEU".
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant with whole warrant holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.5/share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M units.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about May 10.
  • Blank check company, Cartesian Growth's acquisition and value-creation strategy is to identify and combine with an established high-growth company that can benefit from both a constructive combination and continued value-creation by the company's management.
