Gray Television GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.15, revenue of $827M beats by $21.77M

May 06, 2022 6:17 AM ETGray Television, Inc. (GTN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gray Television press release (NYSE:GTN): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $827M (+52.0% Y/Y) beats by $21.77M.
  • Broadcast Cash Flow was $271 million, an increase of 61% from the first quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $251 million, an increase of 64% from the first quarter of 2021.
  • Q2 Guidance:
  • Revenue:
  • Core advertising revenue of $370 to $375 million.
  • Retransmission revenue of $385 to $390 million.
  • Political revenue of $65 to $70 million.
  • Production company revenue of $10 to $12 million.
  • Total revenue of $846 to $864 million vs consensus of $823.20M.
  • Operating Expenses:
  • Broadcasting expenses of $533 to $537 million, including retransmission expense of approximately $226 million and transaction related expenses of approximately $1 million and non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $1 million.
  • Production company expenses of approximately $12 million.
  • Corporate expenses of $30 to $35 million, including transaction related expenses of approximately $1 million and non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $5 million.
