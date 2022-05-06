AdvanSix Non-GAAP EPS of $2.26, revenue of $479M; reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 06, 2022 6:32 AM ETAdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • AdvanSix press release (NYSE:ASIX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.26.
  • Revenue of $479M (+27.4% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $103.2 million, an increase of $45.6 million versus the prior year; adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21.5%, up 620 bps versus the prior year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations of $49.2 million, a decrease of $7.9 million versus the prior year.
  • Outlook: Continue to expect capital expenditures to be $95 to $105 million in 2022; expect pre-tax income impact of planned plant turnarounds to be approximately $32 to $37 million in 2022
