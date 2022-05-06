Market optimism continues to evaporate as headline after headline continues to roil investing sentiment. While there have been some relief rallies in recent sessions, or what some dub capitulation trades or a dead cat bounce, those have done little to affect the overall equity trade which has turned sour since the start of 2022. In its biggest one-day loss in two years, the benchmark S&P 500 Index plunged 3.6% on Thursday, the Dow lost 1,063 points and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed the session down 5%. Stock index futures inched down another 0.5% early Friday ahead of the closely-watched jobs report for April.

Dose of bad news: First it was inflation and high oil prices, followed by the war in Ukraine. Then it was COVID lockdowns in China that triggered more fears about the supply chain. Lackluster guidance from earnings season didn't help the situation, while Powell's comments of "additional 50 basis point increases at the next couple of meetings" are still reverberating through the investing community. Yesterday's sharp selloff saw the CBOE Volatility Index, a fear gauge known as the VIX, advance nearly 8 points to as high as 33.15, far above its long-term median of 17.63.

Markets were temporarily supported by comments from Jerome Powell that revealed the central bank wasn't considering even bigger increases like 75 bps hikes (a move it hasn't done since '94), but "clearly, investors had second thoughts about the so-called 'dovish hike' from the Fed," said Rob Carnell, economist at ING. There is an increased probability of "rate hikes coming thick and fast, but little if any prospect of a turn in inflation any time soon." The flight to safety also did not materialize this time around (except for the dollar perhaps), with everything from gold to U.S. Treasuries joining the selloff on Wall Street.

Dimming the outlook: Powell is attempting to engineer a soft landing - in which interest rates are raised just enough that it doesn't cause a recession - but those risks are piling up. On Thursday, the Bank of England raised rates to the highest level since the financial crisis and warned that the economy will slide into recession, essentially admitting that a downturn would be needed to bring down price pressures. Other Western nations, like the U.S., are also set to continue their policy tightening cycles over the course of 2022, making it exceptionally hard to achieve both growth and low inflation and spelling further pain for the economy.