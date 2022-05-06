AG Mortgage Investment Trust Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.19, Total Net Interest Income of $17.3M beats by $0.1M
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust press release (NYSE:MITT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.19.
- Total Net Interest Income of $17.3M (+114.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.1M.
- "During the quarter, we maintained focus on growing our residential mortgage loan portfolio and executing our securitization strategy," said David Roberts, Chief Executive Officer. "We ended this quarter with ample liquidity to continue to propel this growth strategy at higher asset yields and we continue to be strong believers in our strategy as capable of delivering long-term earnings growth for our shareholders."