Spectrum Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.03, revenue of $807.8M beats by $15.48M; updates FY22 guidance
May 06, 2022 6:35 AM ETSpectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Spectrum Brands press release (NYSE:SPB): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $807.8M (+6.2% Y/Y) beats by $15.48M.
The Company expects Fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA to increase in the mid single digits. The Company continues to expect $310-$330 million of additional inflation during Fiscal 2022 and intends to offset most of the high inflation through pricing actions.
From a capital structure perspective, the Company is reiterating a long-term net leverage target ratio of 2.0 - 2.5 times after full deployment of HHI proceeds.