Cigna posts better-than-expected Q1 result, raises 2022 profit forecast
May 06, 2022 6:48 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Cigna (NYSE:CI) on Friday posted better-than-expected Q1 result and raised its full-year profit forecast as the company benefited from its health services unit that includes the pharmacy benefits management business.
- The company said it now sees 2022 consolidated adjusted income from operations of at least $22.60 per share (consensus $22.49) from prior forecast of $22.40.
- The company's quarterly total revenue rose 7.4% Y/Y to $44.01B, which beat estimates by $530M.
- Cigna's adjusted income from operations for the quarter was $1.9B, or $6.01 per share, compared with $1.7B, or $4.73 per share, for first quarter 2021.
- Adjusted Revenues from Evernorth unit, that includes the pharmacy benefits management business, grew ~10% Y/Y to $33.59B.
- The total medical customer base grew to 17.8M, an increase of 698,000 customers year to date, driven by growth in U.S. Commercial fee-based client relationships.
- However, its medical care ratio (MCR), the amount paid on medical claims versus income from premiums, worsened to 81.5% in the first quarter from 80.9% a year earlier.
- The company reiterated its 2022 MCR to be between 82.0% to 83.5%, reflecting higher medical costs in the individual business, partially offset by lower direct COVID-19 costs.