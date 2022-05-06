TELUS Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.30, revenue of C$4.26B; reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 06, 2022
- TELUS press release (NYSE:TU): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.30.
- Revenue of C$4.26B (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Consolidated EBITDA increased by 7.4 per cent to approximately C$1.6 billion and Adjusted EBITDA increased by 7.0 per cent to more than C$1.6 billion.
- In the first quarter, we added 148,000 net customer additions, up 3,000 over last year, and inclusive of 46,000 mobile phones and 46,000 connected devices, in addition to 30,000 internet, 26,000 security and 10,000 TV customer connections.
- Reiterating 2022 financial targets Operating Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 8 to 10 per cent along with free cash flow of C$1 billion to C$1.2 billion