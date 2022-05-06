Under Armour Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.13, revenue of $1.3B misses by $40M
May 06, 2022 6:58 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA)UABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Under Armour press release (NYSE:UAA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.13.
- Revenue of $1.3B (+3.2% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- Shares -2.7% PM.
- FY2023 Outlook: Revenue is expected to increase 5% to 7% vs. consensus growth of 4%, reflecting a mid-single-digit growth rate in North America and a low-teens growth rate in the international business; Gross margin is expected to be down 150 to 200 basis points compared to the baseline period's adjusted gross margin of 49.6%; Operating income is expected to reach $375M to $400M vs. the comparable baseline period adjusted operating income of $424M; Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.63 and $0.68 vs. consensus of $0.72.